Ex-URI tennis coach to plead guilty in college admissions scam

FILE – In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Gordon Ernst, a former Georgetown tennis coach, departs federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Ernst is facing additional charges in the case, according to a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A former Georgetown University tennis coach accused of accepting more than $2 million in bribes to help kids get into the school will plead guilty in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Gordon Ernst’s decision to plead guilty comes as the first trial in the massive case that ensnared wealthy parents and athletic coaches across the country is being held in Boston’s federal court. Ernst’s lawyer declined on Wednesday to comment.

Court records show prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than four years in prison. Ernst has promised to ask for no less than a year behind bars.

According to an indictment, Ernst allegedly accepted $2.7 million in bribes between 2012 and 2018 through the college admissions scheme orchestrated by William Rick Singer. Singer has already pleaded guilty.

After leaving Georgetown in 2018, Ernst began coaching women’s tennis at the University of Rhode Island. He resigned from the position in March 2019 after being indicted by the FBI in the admissions scandal.