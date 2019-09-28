Nesi’s Notes: Sept. 28

Happy Saturday! Ted Nesi is off this week, rumor has it he’s at a chart convention, so Eli Sherman is filling in on the weekly column. Send your takes, tips and trial balloons to esherman@wpri.com and follow @Eli_Sherman on Twitter.

1. The New York developer looking to build the tallest building in Rhode Island cleared a major hurdle this week after the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission approved waivers and a final design for his proposed 46-story skyscraper. The public also got their first glimpse of the tower’s newest design, which has been a major point of contention among opponents. But Jason Fane of The Fane Organization, who suggests those who don’t like the look of the tower should “look in a different direction,” is still a long way off from putting any shovels in the ground to start building the Hope Point Tower, commonly known as the Fane Tower, on the former Interstate 195 land in downtown Providence. In a perfect world, Fane said the luxury apartment high-rise could be ready for tenants within 2 ½ years, but his timeline largely depends on the regulatory environment, which he describes as “endless.” He’s right, to some degree, as Fane still needs a second signoff on the waivers and final design from the I-195 Commission next month. The commission must also approve a development plan due Nov. 1, and the project still needs a key nod of approval from a state historic preservation officer. For his part, Fane must prove he’s ready to put more skin in the game to move the project forward. Regulators are still awaiting a tax-stabilization agreement application that’s already required multiple deadline extensions, and I’m hearing he’s unlikely to meet the next one coming up in a couple weeks. While confident it won’t be a problem, Fane must also show he can come up with the money to build the tower, which he said for the first time this week could cost $300 million. (To put that into context, the Wexford Innovation Center cost about $88 million to build and Brown University has invested about $225 million in the area over the last decade). When pressed on whether he’s committed to seeing the project all the way through, Fane told Target 12 this week that solely depends on the regulatory process moving forward: “Until they approve it, I’m not building it.”

2. The proposed 20-year, $1 billion contract extension for IGT to run the state Lottery continues to dominate headlines, as Governor Raimondo this week testified before the House Finance Committee to defend the proposal she helped negotiate. The gist of her defense is that IGT, which employs about 1,000 people and has corporate offices in downtown Providence, represents a real deal with real jobs, and her fellow lawmakers in the General Assembly would be unwise to put the contract through a competitive bidding process where getting a better deal is no sure thing. The argument flies in the face of IGT’s biggest critic: Twin River Holdings Worldwide, which wants lawmakers to do just the opposite, put the contract out to bid and ultimately award it to them instead. The plot thickened last week with the emergence of Camelot Lottery Solutions, which aligned with Twin River in trying to convince lawmakers there are bigger and better things for the state in the free market. Together, the two companies say they could offer the state a better deal than IGT, although neither Twin River nor Camelot provides gaming technology. Don’t miss my deep-dive into Camelot’s business history. No spoilers, but it involves IGT, British bribery and business tycoon Richard Branson.

3. A rarity these days: House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Gov. Gina Raimondo found common ground this week over the issue of vaping. Amid rising health concerns related to vaping across the country, Raimondo authorized a partial ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, which she said are harming children, stopping short of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker‘s full ban announced a day earlier. Offering his support of Raimondo’s decision, Mattiello called it a “measured response to a serious health crisis,” adding that he expects the House will be looking closely at the issue next session. Rep. Julie Casimiro, D-North Kingstown, is reportedly already drafting legislation.

4. There are few issues in this country as polarizing as immigration, making it all the more challenging for reporters to put together stories in a way that will not be construed as bias in one way or another. My colleague Walt Buteau, along with Steph Machado and photographer John Villella (and others), took on the challenge this week and delivered a thoughtful and comprehensive report on immigration in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The report explores the different sides of the debate, the history and legality surrounding immigration and offers a window into the different reasons why people born in other countries seek to create a new life in the United States. Watch the story and check out how your community stacks up regionally here.

5. BONUS: Immigrants seeking to become naturalized U.S. citizens must first pass a civics test, so we put together 10 questions we think might stump you. As of Friday, one of every three people — about 33% — failed to respond correctly to a minimum six out of 10 questions, as is required to pass the test. (Roughly 2,500 people had taken the test so far).

6. Here’s a dispatch out of Providence from Target 12’s Steph Machado: “Former Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte was once again in handcuffs this week, after he failed to pay a $1,500 fine from the R.I. Ethics Commission he had agreed to pay in a settlement last year. Aponte resigned from the City Council over the summer due to an unrelated criminal embezzlement plea, but this new arrest was a civil matter. Shortly after the civil arrest, a state spokesperson said someone paid the fine for Aponte in cash, and he was released. The agency responsible for getting Aponte to pay up was the R.I. Central Collections Unit, a relatively new addition to the R.I. Department of Revenue, which goes after delinquent debtors on behalf of state agencies. Spokesperson Paul Grimaldi says the unit has closed 101 cases of the 232 it has received and has collected $175,877 so far this year. The unit is still trying to collect $3.9 million from the open cases, some of which they’ve had to take to court. In Aponte’s case, Grimaldi said the former councilman was ignoring phone calls, letters and didn’t show up to court before the state finally asked a judge to issue a ‘body attachment’ for his arrest. Aponte is the seventh such person civilly arrested as a result of the unit since it started last fall. ‘The size of the penalties isn’t as important as the message this sends — we’re not going to go away until you make good on your obligations,’ said K.C Brody, chief of the Central Collections Unit. ‘We urge people who receive notices from the Central Collections Unit not to ignore them because otherwise, we will see them in court.’”

7. Also out of Providence, a candidate seeking to fill the vacant Ward 10 seat on the City Council owes thousands of dollars in property taxes and hasn’t made a payment in two years. The candidate is looking to replace former City Council President Luis Aponte, who has his own money problems. (See item above).

8. Former secretary of state Matt Brown, who ran an unsuccessful challenge against Governor Raimondo last year, helped launch a new progressive Democrats group this week designed to run coordinating campaigns for at least 25 state and local offices next year. The goal is to unseat incumbent Democrats and form “a new governing majority that will make government work for the people of Rhode Island, not for corporations or the connected.” Among the incumbents the progressive bloc is looking to challenge is Senate Finance Committee chairman William Conley, D-East Providence, who sat down with me and The Public Radio’s intrepid political reporter Ian Donnis on this week’s edition of “Political Roundtable” Bonus Q&A. (I was filling in for Scott MacKay). Here’s what Conley had to say about Brown’s political group: “When I looked at the list of candidates last night, and who they are challenging, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher. They are challenging senators who have championed progressive issues. … But in the electoral process, competition is good. It makes us all as sharp as we can be, and we welcome the competition.”

9. Sen. Michael McCaffrey, D-Warwick, is the most obvious person next in line to serve as Senate President whenever Dominick Ruggerio decides it’s time to yield his time at the helm. But that doesn’t mean it’s not on the minds of others in the Senate. When asked whether he had any interest in the position, here’s what Sen. Conley had to say: “No. I just want to continue to be the best senator and best finance chairman that I can be. That’s my goal, that’s what causes me to go back to the Senate and that’s essentially all that I’m thinking about.”

10. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement this week to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump was met with praise from the Rhode Island congressional delegation, all Democrats, who lambasted the first-term Republican for a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A reconstructed transcript of the call shows Trump asked the foreign leader to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, who is running for president, and his son Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden joined the board of a major natural gas company in Ukraine in 2014, the same year the country launched an embezzlement investigation into the company’s founder. Sen. Jack Reed said the phone call showed the president pressured a foreign government to interfere in U.S. democracy, and was “beyond troubling.” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said that if the reports were true, Trump “plainly violated his oath of office.” Rep. Jim Langevin said the president “may very well have betrayed his oath of office,” and Rep. David Cicilline called it “the most corrupt administration in modern history.” Trump, who has already weathered one investigation into his relationship with a foreign government, maintains there was nothing wrong with the conversation, calling the response to the phone call, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” on Twitter. Across the border, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III tweeted “the president should have been impeached months ago.”

11. Speaking of Rep. Kennedy, the 38-year-old continues to mount his campaign against Edward Markey, a fellow Democrat, for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Last week, Kennedy — the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy — said Markey had lost touch with Massachusetts voters and isn’t cut out for the Trump era. My colleague Ted Nesi (loyal Nesi’s Notes readers may recognize the name) has been all over the story, reporting this week two candidates from the northern tip of Kennedy’s U.S. House district have announced they are running to succeed him: Newton city councilor Becky Grossman, and Brookline resident and City Year founder Alan Khazei. As Nesi reports, the two candidates “reinforce the theory that residents from those wealthy Boston suburbs could dominate the list of candidates who seek to represent a district that stretches far south through the Attleboros all the way to Fall River.”

12. In hospital news, Care New England is refusing to allow the release of documents that could help shed light on what led to the collapse of high-stakes merger talks between the two largest hospital groups. CEO Dr. James Fanale cites a non-disclosure agreement as the reason keeping the hospital group from divulging information, even though Care New England appears to be the only one involved in the negotiations unwilling to waive the NDA.

13. In media news, AP Reporter David Klepper is returning to Rhode Island where he spent about three years reporting on Smith Hill before taking a job to cover the State House and politics in New York. Klepper will continue to work for the AP, and be based in Rhode Island, but he tells me his newly crafted beat will have him reporting on stories across the country. And it sounds like no small task: “Election misinformation in the 2020 elections.”

14. Brown University’s endowment reached an all-time high of $4.2 billion last fiscal year. The fund that covers 14% of the university’s operating budget boasted a 12% return. That’s more than double the 5.8% return reported by its benchmark portfolio. By comparison, the state’s $8.5 billion pension plan, which helps pay for employee benefits, reported a 6.5% return as of June 30, falling short of its benchmark portfolio return of 6.6%.

15. The Cambridge Innovation Center, an anchor tenant of the new Wexford Innovation Center, is looking to entice others to come work at 225 Dyer St. in Providence. The company is hoping to create a hub of startups and businesses interested in co-working space, replicating a model used in other states. The company is hosting a launch party with food and drinks at 6 p.m. on Friday. My colleague Susan Campbell reported this month the number of co-working spaces in the U.S. soared from 300 in 2010 to more than 4,000 in 2017.

16. Federal prosecutors say they are now willing to drop a criminal perjury case against a well-known octogenarian mob associate with ties to a popular strip club. Target 12’s Tim White has the details on what’s changed in the case.

17. Here’s a good one from Jo C. Goode of The Herald News, who got an audio recording of embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia III. The mayor, who faces a laundry list of federal criminal charges, was recorded telling supporters he would attempt to launch a write-in sticker campaign to sap votes away from his challenger in the upcoming mayoral election in November. Responded to the reporter on Twitter, Correia wrote: “[Goode] acting like she got the Ukraine and Trump tapes.”

18. A new poll shows three of every four Massachusetts voters support the South Coast Rail project, and most would prefer footing the bill with new fees and taxes rather than asking riders and drivers to pay more.

19. Hasbro remains mum on the decision-making process around selecting a new headquarters for the iconic toy company.

