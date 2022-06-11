Happy Saturday! This is Eli Sherman, filling in for Ted on his weekend column — you can send your takes, tips and trial balloons to esherman@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook.

1. With $1 billion of ARPA funds and a roughly $900 million surplus, House lawmakers this year faced an unusual budget challenge: what to do with so much money? For years prior to the coronavirus pandemic, extra money in the budget was almost unfathomable, forcing the General Assembly to come up with imaginative and sometimes painful ways to balance the state budget. The perennial approach made it almost impossible for lawmakers to get rid of any broad-based taxes, including the highly unpopular car tax that’s been around for decades. But that’s slated to change this year, as House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax would be eliminated entirely one year ahead of a previously established phase-out schedule. The accelerated tax relief was announced as part of the $13.6 billion tax-and-spending plan unveiled and then immediately passed by the House Finance Committee on Thursday. Shekarchi lauded the overall plan, but he still described the process as “incredibly challenging” because of the “inordinate amount of requests” from groups who lobbied hard for a chunk of the extra cash. Budget documents show there was no shortage of funds to sprinkle around on a multitude of initiatives, which could serve as an effective tool to appeasing different voting blocs during an election year. Of course, no budget will make everyone happy, and even Shekarchi counts himself among those who didn’t get everything they wanted. “I want to do more for housing,” Shekarchi told me following a budget briefing this week. “But we’re faced with reality. These are very difficult issues and there’s a lot of pushback from municipalities.” House Democrats approved McKee’s proposal to allocate $250 million for housing, which many advocates have argued is far short of what’s needed to make a dent in the state’s housing and homelessness crisis.

2. It’s likely the state’s top lawmakers, along with rank-and-file legislators, will campaign this year on the fact that they eliminated the car tax early. But credit for that policy belongs in large part to former House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who championed the idea after a hard-fought election against GOP candidate Steve Frias. Mattiello subsequently demanded the tax relief move forward, even during tough budget years, and he hitched his wagon to the idea that getting rid of the unpopular levy could translate into more votes at the ballot box. It worked against Frias, though Mattiello ended up losing in 2020 to then-political newcomer Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung. But that result likely had more to do with Fenton-Fung’s political prowess, along with the various scandals plaguing the speaker at the time, rather than anything related to taxes.

3. Beyond the car tax, other new initiatives affecting state revenue include a $250 one-time child tax credit for up to three children per family. The budget also deposits $100 million into the state Unemployment Insurance Fund, which helps pay out joblessness benefits in the event of layoffs. The move – supported by RIPEC’s Michael DiBiase – removes some of the burden from businesses to replenish the fund that was severely depleted during the economic shutdowns tied to the pandemic. Other tax-and-revenue-related ideas considered by state leadership but ultimately decided against included cutting the sales tax and gas tax. The state GOP slammed state leaders for opting against cutting the gas tax, suggesting it’s because they are “listening to radical environmentalists” and don’t want to give credit to Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican and early supporter of providing some relief at the pump for Rhode Islanders.

4. In a year when there were more additions than subtractions from Governor McKee’s budget, one notable cut was the removal of $15 million he proposed to build out so-called municipal learning centers. McKee created the state’s only municipal learning center in Cumberland when he was mayor there in 2007. Speaker Shekarchi said House Democrats decided to cut the funding – along with some other money proposed for higher education academies – because the ideas didn’t resonate with lawmakers. The speaker said the pitch was “untested” and needed to be “a little more baked.” But the decision also comes against the backdrop of an FBI investigation into how a controversial state education contract was awarded to the consulting firm ILO Group last year. ILO – which ended its contract six months early at the end of December – was tasked with drumming up interest among municipalities to create the learning programs. McKee spokesperson Alana O’Hare on Friday declined to comment specifically on the lawmakers’ decision to cut the municipal learning program funding, saying only “as the budget came out last night, we are continuing to review the full document.”

5. The budget passed House Finance along party lines, with Republican members voting no. As usual, committee members received copies of the budget documents still warm from the printer just minutes before taking a final vote, making it unlikely anyone who wasn’t intimately involved in last-minute negotiations would know exactly what was contained in the document. The quick-to-vote process is a perennial pet peeve of many, including House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, who voted against the budget. He told me afterward, “without time to read and digest any piece of legislation, I won’t vote it.” House leaders note that the individual budget articles are vetted in public session for months ahead of the final vote, but there are typically final tweaks made, sometimes just minutes before the final documents are unveiled.

6. The Pawtucket soccer stadium project and its ongoing financial predicament continued to dominate headlines this week. Mayor Donald Grebien raised the alarm Wednesday, warning developer Brett Johnson of Fortuitous Partners could walk away from the project if the state doesn’t pony up another $30 million in public support for the increasingly expensive development that now tops $300 million. By Friday, McKee spokesperson Matt Sheaff said R.I. Commerce Corp. would reconvene on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal, and Johnson said in a statement he envisions the revamped plan would require $20 million from the state and the difference of $10 million from the city. Grebien finds himself in a familiar position as a few years ago when he pleaded with state leaders to help the Pawtucket Red Sox build a new stadium. Team owners eventually got fed up and relocated the team to Worcester after decades of playing in Rhode Island.

7. Mayor Grebien wasn’t the only one lobbying for the stadium deal to receive more state support. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who was hand-picked by Governor McKee to serve in the No. 2 position, took to Twitter to express her support for a deal to move forward. “Pawtucket already lost the PawSox. Neither the city nor the state can afford to watch another developer and another team walk away before they even get here,” Matos tweeted. Separately, Pawtucket’s General Assembly delegation issued a statement, calling the idea the “best path forward” and urging the McKee administration to immediately approve a plan. The delegation included Sens. Meghan Kallman and Jonathan Acosta, along with Reps. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Jean Philippe Barros, Karen Alzate, Leonela Felix and Mary Duffy Messier.

8. Notably absent from the Pawtucket delegation statement’s signatories was Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon, who still hasn’t showed up for a legislative session since this Target 12 investigation examining his personal debts and business dealings. The R.I. Ethics Commission this week formally launched an investigation into allegations that he violated state law when he failed to disclose those issues to voters. Tobon has not responded to a request for comment asking whether he’s running for re-election.

9. Speaking of development projects, here’s the latest from downtown Providence via my Target 12 colleague Steph Machado: “While the Superman building wasn’t in the big budget bill at the State House this week, the developers of the vacant skyscraper got several wins on their winding journey to collect a hodgepodge of public funding before renovating the tower into apartments. The Senate Finance Committee heard — and then immediately passed — enabling legislation to let Providence give Superman a 30-year tax treaty, well above the usual limit of 20 years. The Tax Stabilization Agreement, or TSA, hasn’t actually been filed with the city yet, so the senators did not get answers to their questions about how much the tax break would be before approving the three-decade length. Providence Sen. Sam Zurier, a former city councilman, said he was ‘very comfortable’ leaving the details in the hands of the city, while Sen. Sam Bell testified against the bill, warning it could cost Providence tens of millions dollars. The Providence City Council Finance Committee also this week inserted $5 million for the project into the amended version of the city budget, which is set to be approved next week. The money, agreed upon in the deal with Superman owner High Rock Development, had not initially been in Mayor Jorge Elorza’s budget proposal since it won’t be given to High Rock until they have a certificate of occupancy. But waiting until next year to vote on the money would be a gamble, with a number of city councilors — including Council President John Igliozzi — leaving office in six months. A $10 million loan from the Providence Redevelopment Agency has been previously approved for the project, along with millions in tax credits from the R.I. Commerce Corporation.”

10. There are low-turnout elections and then there was the roughly 5,000 Providence voters who showed up to decide whether the city should borrow $515 million to invest in its woefully underfunded pension fund. Granted, it’s easy to get glassy-eyed when someone starts talking about pensions. But the borrow-to-invest plan could help decide the future health of the city’s finances, and the 5,000 people who cast ballots only amounted to about 4% of all eligible voters. The measure passed easily, with seven of every ten voters casting a ballot in favor of the idea. Mayor Elorza, who championed the idea, said he was “really excited” about the outcome of the vote. But even the mayor acknowledged the lackluster participation from Providence residents, calling it “an issue that it’s hard to get the public excited about.” The idea next needs legislative approval to move forward.

11. House Democrats are on board with keeping Governor McKee’s proposal to spend $108 million on a new, 100-bed facility at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano campus in Burrillville. The new facility would replace the existing building, which houses mostly long-term patients, many of whom have lived there for decades. Whether the $108 million — an amount estimated in January — will be enough to build the new facility, however, wasn’t immediately clear. Considering the cost overruns seen at the Pawtucket soccer stadium project, Speaker Shekarchi said he was concerned the estimate could be outdated. But he argued the state needs to start somewhere because a new building is needed. “We know we’re going to have to do something there,” Shekarchi said, describing the initial allocation as a “down payment.”

12. Elsewhere in campaign world, Joy Fox made the case this week on Newsmakers that no other Democrat in the race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District knows the district like she does. She argued that should make all the difference to voters, and while she acknowledged she trailed frontrunner Seth Magaziner in last month’s 12 News/Roger Williams University poll and in fundraising, she expects to raise enough money to remain competitive. Also in the race for the 2nd District, David Segal is hosting a fundraiser later this month with special guest Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The other 2nd District Democrats are Sarah Morgenthau, Omar Bah and Cameron Moquin. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic candidate Helena Foulkes hit the airwaves with a new ad pledging she wouldn’t run for re-election after a first term if school test scores don’t return to pre-pandemic levels by that point.

13. R.I. House lawmakers passed three pieces of gun control legislation on Friday. The first makes it a felony to possess any firearm magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, also known as high-capacity magazines. A second bill makes it unlawful to possess rifle and shotguns if loaded in public with the exception of hunting. The third piece of legislation increases the age from 18 to 21 for the lawful purchase of firearms and ammunition. The legislative package – which became a top priority among leadership after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas and a supermarket in New York – cleared the House despite opposition from Second Amendment advocates and NRA members. The discussion got so animated at times, Speaker Sherkarchi repeatedly threatened to clear the galley and make everyone watch on TV. For now, it appears the three bills are well on their way to becoming laws. “Pass these bills,” Governor McKee wrote this week. “I’m ready to sign.”

14. Here’s a dispatch from my Target 12 colleague Tolly Taylor: “The R.I. Department of Human Services has had staffing shortages dating back to at least last fall, which contributed to long wait times and delays in some of the state’s most vulnerable residents receiving services. Acting DHS Director Yvette Mendez told the Senate Finance Committee on May 31 that the state agency has made 25 new hires since the beginning of the year but still has 112 vacant positions. So the agency’s staffing issue has been going on for the better part of a year, persists right now, and could pose even more problems going forward. Mendez also testified that the agency is looking ahead to when President Biden lifts the federal public health emergency, which has been in place since March 2020 and is expected to end this summer. During this time, the federal government has given states extra money to ensure they wouldn’t drop anyone from Medicaid. If and when the federal public health emergency ends, millions of adults and children across the country currently on Medicaid will be at risk of losing health care coverage. Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank, puts it like this: ‘Medicaid officials, advocates and health policy researchers warn that many people will fall out of coverage as they try to prove their eligibility for the first time in two years, or that overwhelmed Medicaid agencies will drop them by mistake.’ In Rhode Island, DHS will play an instrumental role in assessing eligibility for the roughly 350,000 people on Medicaid statewide. To do that, DHS has proposed hiring 60 state workers and 48 Deloitte contractors and is requesting a budget increase of nearly $21 million to pay for it. State lawmakers now have to weigh DHS’s track record of glacial-paced hiring against the impending Medicaid redetermination that DHS officials say will require a substantial increase in staff and resources.”

15. Rep. Liana Cassar announced this week she’s not seeking re-election for House District 66, citing the “demanding legislative schedule.” Cassar told her constituents, “my two terms have provided me deep experience in the challenges involved in shaping government and policy to serve the wide-ranging needs of our diverse population. I have been inspired by the many thoughtful and hard-working people inside and outside of the State House who come together in our lively experiment to meet those challenges and keep our state moving forward.”

16. Not one but two Rhode Island governors will be blowing out the candles on Thursday: June 16 is the birthday of both incumbent Dan McKee and his predecessor Lincoln Almond. McKee is turning 71, while Almond will be 86. (However, Almond isn’t the state’s oldest living former governor: Phil Noel is 91, and Ed DiPrete is 87.)

17. Rhode Island Complete Count Committee members John Marion and Jessica David make the case that the 5% overcount of the Census in Rhode Island comes with several caveats that “mean that the overcount estimate is not precise.”

18. Reports continue to surface that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo could take over as treasury secretary in the event of a post-midterm cabinet shakeup. The speculation comes as Democrats are bracing for the possibility of losing control of the House and, potentially, the Senate. Axios’ Hans Nichols reports Raimondo is “privately frustrated” about the speculation, although Ian Donnis of The Public’s Radio duly notes: “her reaction was a bit similar when we RI reporters asked her about going to DC.”

19. It appears monkeypox has officially arrived in Rhode Island, as health officials announced Thursday they have discovered the state’s first probable case. They say the risk to Rhode Islanders remains low. “Fortunately, there is a vaccine for monkeypox that can be given before or after exposure to help prevent infection,” outgoing Interim Health Director James McDonald said.

20. My Target 12 colleague Sarah Guernelli reports URI economist Len Lardaro sees 40% to 50% chance Rhode Island could be in a recession halfway through 2023, with the rest of the country following by 2024.

21. The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce is hosting an in-person breakfast with the state’s congressional delegation for its annual economic forum. Remarks are expected to be delivered by Chamber president Laurie White, Community College of Rhode Island president Meghan Hughes and Citizens Banks Rhode Island market president Barbara Cottam.

