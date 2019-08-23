Young cancer patient who energized fundraisers for others getting help from community

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Carrigan Nelson has often used her voice and energy for a variety of fundraisers in recent years, and now her neighbors are returning the favor.

Two fundraisers are scheduled for Nelson. who’s been battling the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma for about five months.

On September 9, a “sunflower-themed” event will be held at the Newport Elks Club at 5:30 p.m.

On October 20, the Atlantic Resort will host a “Black Tie Affair” from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Nelson helped organize and also sang at a number of fundraisers for others, including Portsmouth’s Hannah Wertens and Gabe Littlefield.

Earlier this year, another case of osteosarcoma claimed 10-year-old Littlefield.

Wertens died last August after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. (It was the third time in her 15-year life she battled blood cancer.)

Nelson’s mother Tammy said sunflower seeds will be given away at the Newport event, with participants encouraged to plant them in memory of Wertens and Littlefield, who Carrigan calls her “guardian angels.”

Carrigan is hoping to be strong enough to perform and sing at both events.

In a Street Story last month, she said her goal moving forward is to honor her friends by raising awareness about the signs of childhood cancer and the importance of early detection.

“You have to listen to your intuition,” she said at the time. “Even if it’s just nothing, you still want to be on the safe side.”

