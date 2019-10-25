Worker accused of stealing from 92-year old disabled woman

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is accused of stealing money from the elderly woman she was paid to take care of.
Barrington Police said they arrested Carolyn Gamble-Rivers Thursday after she was caught on surveillance video taking cash from the wallet of a disabled 92-year old woman for whom she was caring.
Gamble-Rivers worked as a home health care aide at the woman’s Barrington home, police said.
She was arraigned on a misdemeanor larceny charge and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.