Work underway to repair collapsed Portsmouth roadway

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction crews are back in Portsmouth on Friday to continue repairing a road that collapsed during heavy flooding from Ida’s remnants.

12 News was first at the scene on Fairview Lane Thursday morning where the force of the floodwaters gushing underneath caused the pavement to crumble, opening up large holes in the roadway and damaging some vehicles.

Workers from East Coast Construction spent the day Thursday tearing up what was left of the roadway, and by 9 p.m., Portsmouth police said the road was “restored to passable conditions.”

Construction workers returned to the scene Friday morning and were seen removing more pavement and moving piles of dirt and asphalt around to smooth out the roadway before a long-term fix could be completed.

The long-term plan, according to police, is to build new infrastructure under the roadway in hopes of preventing this from happening again.

The town saw roughly 7 inches of rain from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.