WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car in Warren Thursday night.

The woman was hit as she was crossing Main Street in front of the Corliss Institute just after 8 p.m., according to police.

Police said the woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver will face any charges.