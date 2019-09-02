Woman seeks owner of class ring reeled in off Portsmouth coast

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman made an interesting catch off the coast of Rhode Island this weekend.

Linda Perez said she reeled in a Rhode Island Hospital class ring possibly dating back to the 1930s while fishing at Gull Cove in Portsmouth with her husband.

The ring has the number “39” etched into it, as well as three initials: the first two are “VL” and the third is either a “J” or a “T,” according to Perez.

“I was looking for a fish, not a ring, so I guess the ring was it for the day,” she said, adding that it was her first time fishing.

Perez said she and her husband are now searching for the ring’s rightful owner.

“I think it has more sentimental value to the person, and I feel it’s pretty important. It’s a huge achievement on their part. They certainly deserve it back,” Perez said.

Perez believes the ring may have belonged to a female nurse because of the size of the ring, and Rhode Island Hospital had a nursing school back in the 1930s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

