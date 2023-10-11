NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a cyclist was run over by a bucket truck Wednesday morning in Newport.

Newport police said the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Admiral Kalbfus Road. The initial investigation showed the truck was turning left onto Hillside Avenue and hit the rider as she passed by on an electric bicycle.

First responders rendered aid to the 34-year-old Middletown woman before taking her to Newport Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

The truck driver, a 53-year-old Attleboro man, was cited for obedience to devices (red light) and due care by drivers, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said the truck is being inspected and the R.I. Attorney General’s Office is investigating to see if any criminal charges are warranted.