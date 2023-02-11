WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit by a car on Friday night.

Lieutenant Christopher A. Perreault said the two pedestrians were struck around 6.45 p.m. while they were crossing Metacom Avenue.

The two pedestrians, a 26-year-old and 3-year-old, were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to Perreault.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges were filed against the driver as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday.