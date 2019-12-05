Woman charged in infant’s death

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown woman has been charged with manslaughter for the death of an infant back in June, Middletown police announced Thursday.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Tia Anderson, the baby’s legal guardian, at her home Thursday morning. She was scheduled to be arraigned at Newport Superior Court.

Police said the four-month-old boy was not breathing when they, along with fire and rescue, responded to the Oxbow Farms Housing Complex on June 10. He was taken to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Department of Health, the infant died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of antihistamine, cough medicine, and heartburn medication.