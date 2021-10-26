Woman arrested after police seize meth, heroin, cocaine from car

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Bedford woman was transported to the ACI after police said they found a large quantity of drugs inside her vehicle Friday.

Warren police officers conducted a traffic stop after receiving a complaint about an erratic operator. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, Nicole Brothers, 39, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

In conducting an inventory search of Brothers’ car, officers seized 9 ounces of crystal meth, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, 66 grams of heroin, approximately 1,500 pills, a scale and a firearm, according to police.

Brothers was arraigned by a justice of the peace and ordered held without bail. On Monday, she was formally arraigned on 3 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possessing a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as they continue to investigate.