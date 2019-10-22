Live Now
Newport woman accused of driving drunk, hitting elderly pedestrian in parking lot

East Bay

Middletown police

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport woman is facing a felony drunk-driving charge after she allegedly hit an elderly Portsmouth woman with her car in a Middletown parking lot.

According to Middletown police, the 89-year-old victim was struck just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 while she was walking outside the AAA at the Aquidneck Shopping Centre. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries.

Police said the driver, Deborah Boyd, was charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily injury.

Boyd, 62, did not enter a plea when she was arraigned in district court the following day. Her bail was set at $5,000 with surety and she’s due back in court Dec. 12 for a felony screening.

The incident remains under investigation.

