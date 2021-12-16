Woman, 29, charged with abandoning dogs in Portsmouth

Photos: Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport woman is facing charges after two emaciated dogs were found abandoned in Portsmouth on Thanksgiving.

Joneya Mack, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday on charges of unnecessary cruelty to an animal and abandonment of an animal, according to Portsmouth police. She faces one felony count and one misdemeanor count of each charge.

The two female dogs were found on the side of the road near the Gardner Seveney Sports complex on the morning of Nov. 25.

The dogs received emergency veterinary care, police said, but one had to be put down due to poor health, while the other was taken in by the Potter League for Animals.

The shelter had offered a more than $15,000 reward for information in the case, but it’s unclear at this time if a tip from the public led to the arrest.

