‘We need to take care of them’: Lawmakers hear testimony regarding cash-strapped veterans home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gerri Moniz, whose brother is a resident at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, testified in front of members of the House Finance Committee Wednesday night, advocating for more funding for the facility her brother calls home.

“My worry is that if I am not here to be my brother’s voice and the impetus for those without family, who will have their best interests at heart?” she questioned.

As Target 12 has previously reported, the state has eliminated various benefits offered at the facility in order to deal with a funding shortfall. In addition to getting rid of fully covered occupational and physical therapy, R.I. Veterans Home officials also stopped offering meals to visiting family members and employees.

Donna St. Angelo’s father currently lives at the veterans home. She also testified in front of the House Finance Committee on Wednesday.

“Our hope and expectation is that the veterans home will help them maintain their current physical status for as long as possible. Our veterans deserve this,” St. Angelo said.

Back in December, Gov. Gina Raimondo called upon the Rhode Island National Guard to help come up with a plan to better operate the cash-strapped facility in Bristol.

Adjutant General Christopher Callahan said staffing is a major issue.

“The home continues to rely significantly on overtime and contracted staff,” Callahan said. “Currently, the number of dietary FTES does not support days off, vacations or sick times, and the home doesn’t have enough cooks to cover a seven-day work week.”

Callahan proposes reducing the veterans home’s reliance on overtime and contracted workers. He also said he believes residents should be housed based on a level of acuity.

Preliminary findings of an assessment into the veterans home were shared with the committee Wednesday. The inter-agency team that compiled the findings reviewed three critical areas of operations: Staffing, dietary operations, and environmental sciences.

Of note, the assessment suggests updating financial oversight at the home, exploring staffing deficiencies, and increase dietary staffing.

In the meantime, Raimondo’s office has proposed closing the nearly $2 million deficit at the veterans home by requiring the 195 residents to pay 100 percent of their monthly income to live there, compared to the 80 percent under current regulations.

That proposal is not sitting well with several lawmakers, who say the state’s veterans deserve better.

“The veterans have already paid their dues. We don’t need to take any money from them. We need to take care of them,” Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs Rep. Samuel Azzinaro said.

“Veterans should not have to make up the difference or compensate for monetary shortfalls or failings,” Rep. Jim McLaughlin added.

The preliminary recommendations from the National Guard are currently in the hands of Raimondo’s office. Gen. Callahan said their feedback will be critical in determining the next steps.