‘We don’t want to just give them away’: Portsmouth auctioning off town vehicles, equipment

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Portsmouth is cleaning house in a unique way.

Portsmouth Town Finance Director Lisa Lasky tells 12 News they’re auctioning off several of the town’s used vehicles, including former police cruisers.

“We don’t want to just give them away and we don’t want to junk them,” she explained, adding that all of the proceeds go directly to the town.

She also said this isn’t the first time the town has auctioned vehicles and equipment.

“There have been boats in the past, there have been engines,” she said. “There have been tractors and even plows.”

Everything that’s auctioned off typically sells for a fairly low price, according to Lasky. So far this year, she said the town sold a boat for $15,100 and a tractor for $3,250.

Lasky said the money from the sold vehicles and equipment returns to the department where the item was utilized.

“If it was a vehicle for the police, we’d want it to go back to the police to service their current vehicles,” Lasky said.

Lasky didn’t specify how much money the town has gained in the years past.

Anyone interested in checking out what’s on the auction block can browse the town’s selection on Municibid. While bidding for some of the items ends on Thursday, others go through the end of the month.