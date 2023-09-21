NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport hotel that went up in flames last spring has finally reopened its doors.

The Wayfinder Hotel made the announcement Wednesday evening on Facebook.

Reservations can be made on Thursdays through Sundays with limited service.

“As we work to rebuild the lobby and restaurant, we welcome you to stay with us in our Pool House and enjoy a taste of the Wayfinder you know and love,” the hotel’s website read.

The hotel, owned by Dovetail + Co., was destroyed by fire on May, 23. Since then, the hotel has undergone extensive repairs and renovations.