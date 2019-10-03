Was it a tornado? National Weather Service to survey Portsmouth wind damage

Breaking News
Providence police still seeking suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A representative for the National Weather Service’s Boston office is going to Portsmouth Thursday morning to check out damage from high winds Wednesday, and determine whether a tornado may have been the culprit.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing rotating or funnel clouds yesterday. Photos showed trees down and a home’s wooden fence blown mostly over by the strong winds in the area of Fairview Lane.

No tornado or microburst (a powerful downdraft) has been confirmed as of Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in the area.

