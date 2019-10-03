Was it a tornado? National Weather Service to survey Portsmouth wind damage

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A representative for the National Weather Service’s Boston office is going to Portsmouth Thursday morning to check out damage from high winds Wednesday, and determine whether a tornado may have been the culprit.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing rotating or funnel clouds yesterday. Photos showed trees down and a home’s wooden fence blown mostly over by the strong winds in the area of Fairview Lane.

Did you see anything? Let us know! https://t.co/0Mnoy6B74M — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) October 2, 2019

No tornado or microburst (a powerful downdraft) has been confirmed as of Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported in the area.