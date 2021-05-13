Warwick man arrested for placing ‘White Boy Summer’ stickers in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man has been charged with vandalism after police determined he was the one who posted several stickers with discriminatory connotations around Bristol last month.

Chase Gilroy, 26, is accused of posting stickers that read “White Boy Summer” throughout downtown Bristol.

Police first learned of the stickers when someone reported that they saw one on the window of the Rogers Free Library.

After police received another report regarding the stickers, which also appear to have a picture of Adolf Hitler on them, officers decided to canvass the area to see if there were others.

During their search, the officers found four additional stickers placed in various places throughout downtown Bristol, according to police.

Detectives were able to find surveillance footage of two possible suspects. Police said they also sent the stickers to a lab for forensic analysis.

Police said Gilroy’s fingerprints were on three of the stickers.

Gilroy turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest. He’s charged with vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism.

Police said Gilroy was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

The second suspect has yet to be identified.

Detectives are also working with their counterparts in Warren to determine whether Gilroy was involved in a similar incident that happened in their city in the same time frame.

