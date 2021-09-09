Warren’s assistant fire chief to be laid to rest

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders from across the area are headed to Warren Thursday morning to say goodbye to the town’s assistant fire chief.

Brian Remy, 66, was one of two men who were shot inside the Italian-American Club last week.

His death sent shockwaves throughout the community. Remy served with the town’s volunteer department for more than 40 years and was well known among residents.

Remy’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Bay Church.

Father Brian Upton said Remy’s loss has created an unmistakable void in the hearts of countless people and that he was always ready to lend a helping hand.

“We will mourn his passing, entrust him to the mercy of God, and gather around those who loved and knew him best to support them and, together with them, honor Brian’s memory,” Upton said.

And that support already began with hundreds of firefighters, first responders, community members, and family gathering Wednesday evening at Remy’s wake — a sentiment to how he was loved by many.

Following the wake, a procession in Remy’s honor took over the town’s streets. Firetruck and police vehicles were the only sounds as people lined the street in silence.

“You know you work long hours with everybody and you go on these calls and you’re having breakfast, lunch, dinner and you get to know everybody and that’s why the camaraderie doesn’t just stop at the firehouse that you work at. It really continues out to other firehouses and everywhere around,” Andrew Lema with the Harmony Fire Department said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brian Remy Scholarship Fund at Roger Williams University.