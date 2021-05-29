Warren woman fighting for her life after hammer attack

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who was attacked by her son with a hammer remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to family.

Police found the 53-year-old inside her home on Birch Swamp Road on Monday morning after receiving a call for help from a woman who said “she was dying.” Police said she was covered in blood, with a bloody hammer next to her.

Her son Kevin Mendes, 34, is charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon in a dwelling house with the intent to commit murder. He was held without bail and the judge ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation.

Family told 12 News on Saturday, a GoFundMe has been set up for the victim, who they said has a long and difficult recovery ahead.