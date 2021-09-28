Warren social club can serve alcohol again, with conditions

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is allowing Warren’s Italo-American Club to start serving alcohol again.

Monday, the Department of Business Regulation issued a temporary stay of the town’s decision to revoke the club’s license.

Earlier this month, town councilors voted unanimously to revoke the club’s license after the Sept. 2 shooting which claimed the life of the town’s longtime Assistant Fire Chief Brian Remy and wounded another man, Jason Furtado.

Police said the suspect, Michael Oullette, was the social club’s president and had been drinking there prior to the shooting. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with Bristol police down the street from the club.

Now the club can only serve alcohol for a limited number of hours and they must submit a safety plan to the DBR.

There will still be a full appeal hearing.