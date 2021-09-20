Warren social club appealing revocation of liquor license

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren social club is seeking to reverse the town council’s decision to revoke its liquor license in the wake of a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Attorney Kevin Bristow, who is representing the Italian American Club, believes the council got it wrong and let their emotions get in the way. He said he’s filed an appeal with the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which plans to hold a 2 p.m. teleconference hearing on Monday.

Town councilors voted unanimously to revoke the club’s license after the Sept. 2 shooting which claimed the life of the town’s longtime Assistant Fire Chief Brian Remy and wounded another man, Jason Furtado.

Police said the suspect, Michael Oullette, was the social club’s president and had been drinking there prior to the shooting. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with Bristol police down the street from the club.

After the vote, Warren Town Council President Keri Cronin said the revocation of the license was necessary, adding that “anything less than this would simply be unacceptable.”

Remy’s son Robert said the social club has a bad reputation in town.

But Joseph Benevides, who’s been a member for more than 25 years, argues the club isn’t to blame for the violence.