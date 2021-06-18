Warren police officer to appear in court on DUI charge

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren police officer accused of driving under the influence is expected to appear in front of a judge Friday.

Police say off-duty Patrolman Adam Floor was driving on Metacom Avenue early Sunday morning when he went off the road, hit a utility pole, and struck the porch of a house before coming to a stop.

Floor was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

He was pre-arraigned at the Warren Police Department by a Justice of the Peace and released on personal recognizance.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the crash.

