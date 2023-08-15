WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The former nursing home patient accused of killing his roommate earlier this year has once again been charged with murder.

Robert Hill, 76, was arrested back in May after 81-year-old John Sullivan was found dead with pillow stuffing in his mouth at Crestwood Nursing Home.

Hill was initially charged with first-degree murder following his arrest, but was later deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The Providence Country Grand Jury handed up an indictment last week charging Hill again with first-degree murder, effectively moving the case from District to Superior court.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the issues surrounding Hill’s competence to stand trial will be reevaluated when he’s arraigned later this month.

Until then, Hill will continue to be held without bail in the custody of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.