Warren man to appear in court on charges stemming from hammer attack

WARREN, R.I (WPRI) — A Warren man is scheduled to be arraigned later this month after he hit his 53-year-old mother in the head with a hammer, leaving her with severe fractures to her head and face.

After previously undergoing a competency evaluation, 34-year-old Kevin Mendes will face a judge on Sept. 15 to face charges from the attack, which occurred back in May, according to the Attorney General’s office.

His mother, Sandra Mendes, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after officers found her on the floor of her second-floor apartment covered in blood.

Kevin surrendered to police upon their arrival, walking out the front door with his hands up. He is facing several charges, including domestic assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to murder.

Sandra was released from the hospital and returned home in July, though she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her medical expenses.