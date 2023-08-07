TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Tiverton.

Police say 48-year-old Joseph Morris was riding on Route 24 around 11:45 a.m. when he lost control and veered off the highway near Exit 1A and hit the tension wires off the shoulder of the left lane.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Nicole Beauvais at nbeauvais@tivertonpoliceri.com or Detective Daniel Martin at dmartin@tivertonpoliceri.com.