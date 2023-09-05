BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider died following a crash last week in Barrington.

Police said they were called to Barneyville Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday and started performing CPR after finding the man was unconscious and not breathing.

The rider was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Michael Dumont of Warren.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, adding that Dumont was wearing a helmet when he left the road and hit a large rock.