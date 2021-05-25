Warren man charged with attacking mother with hammer

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man accused of hitting his mother in the head with a hammer, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police said they got a call around 10 a.m. Monday from a woman on Birch Swamp Road who said “she was dying.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found Kevin Mendes, 34, walking out the front door with his hands in the air and covered in blood, according to police.

On the second floor of the apartment, police said they found his 53-year-old mother on the floor covered in blood, with a bloody hammer next to her.

According to police, Mendes and his mother lived together.

A downstairs neighbor told police he heard moaning coming from upstairs and when he ran up, he found Mendes hovering over his mother and tackled him.

Neighbors said they felt sick to their stomachs.

“Very shocking. It is not something you expect to see every day, especially in this small town of Warren,” Ruth Paradiso said.

Mendes was charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon in a dwelling house with the intent to commit murder. He was held without bail and the judge ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation.

Police say Mendes is not a stranger to them. He is a bail violator in a case of assault against a Warren officer from February, according to prosecutors.