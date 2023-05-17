WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old Warren man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into the sale of THC vape cartridges at Mount Hope High School, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

In January 2022, Neronha said Bristol police began investigating complaints about the sale of marijuana in the school.

Investigators determined Dakota Rioux was the suspect and started watching his home where they allegedly observed behavior indicating the sale of drugs.

On April 19, 2022, police executed a search warrant at his Market Street home and found a Polymer80 9mm ghost gun, approximately $51,000 in cash, several kilograms of marijuana, approximately 340 THC vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia.

Rioux was arrested that morning and is being held without bail.

On April 20, 2023, he was charged with possession of marijuana, intent to deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver THC, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a pistol without a license and keeping or maintaining a common nuisance.

Rioux is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.