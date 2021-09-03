Warren honors longtime assistant fire chief as deadly shooting is investigated

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Warren is in mourning after a veteran firefighter was shot and killed Thursday.

Bunting was draped on the fire department Friday morning as a public tribute to Assistant Fire Chief Brian Remy.

Remy, 66, served the town in the volunteer department for 40 years. Now, the department is working with the family to find ways to honor him.

Meanwhile, an extensive investigation is underway as state and local authorities try to pinpoint why he was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting at the Italian-American Club on Kelly Street.

Police arrived at the club Thursday and found Jason Furtado, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Remy was pronounced dead inside.

Dozens of firefighters lined the street outside the Italian-American Club Thursday evening to pay their respects as Remy’s body was transported from the scene.

The suspect, identified as Michael Ouellette, 37, was found dead in an alley off of Water Street shortly after gunfire was exchanged with Bristol police. Bristol came to assist Warren after the initial shooting.

The medical examiner’s office is now trying to determine whether Ouellette was killed by the gunfire from police or he took his own life.

Warren police say there hasn’t been a homicide in the town in more than a decade.

