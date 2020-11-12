Warren Fire Department selling gift boxes with exclusive IPA to fund 9/11 memorial

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warren Fire Department is raising money for its 20th commemoration of 9/11 with a gift box, which includes an exclusive beer brewed by Ragged Island Brewing.

In addition to a 4-pack of “The Green Machine” IPA, the gift box also features a collectible pint glass, commemorative t-shirt, and can cooler.

The department said the brew is named after the town’s “boldest piece of fire apparatus,” a lime green truck added to their fleet in 1973.

According to Ragged Island, the IPA is a smooth and hazy brew with tropical and fruity notes. The label was sketched by Warren artist Richard Kaiser.

The gift box costs $49.99 and is available at Malik’s Liquors on Market Street. The T-shirts and pint glasses can be purchased separately through the fire chief’s office.

The proceeds will help members of the fire department pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11. The department said they are assembling 343 firefighters to march carrying the name and photo of each one who died.

The event – America Remembers: A Tribute to the 911 Fallen – is scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 5, 2021, as part of the 236th Annual Bristol 4th of July Parade.

Contact Chief James Sousa at (401) 245-7600 or Chris Stanley at (401) 338-6015 for more information about the fundraiser.