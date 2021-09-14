Warren councilors to decide fate of social club’s liquor license following deadly shooting

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after Warren’s assistant fire chief was laid to rest, newly obtained court documents reveal what happened in the moments leading up to and directly after a deadly shooting at a social club in town.

An affidavit obtained by 12 News describes witness statements from the club’s bartender and patrons and what they observed that afternoon, noting that shooting suspect Michael Oullette appeared aggravated.

A patron inside the club says he heard Oullette “mumbling in the corner saying something like someone is going to get it today,” but that he couldn’t really understand what he was saying.

Both a patron and a bartender claim Oullette had been at the club earlier in the day, but came back looking for one of the club’s directors.

The bartender told police Oullette entered the bar through the side door, then walked up to Assistant Fire Chief Brian Remy and shot him in back of the head.

An affidavit states a patron heard four gun shots before Oullette shot another member of the club when he tried to escape. Documents show Jason Furtado, who declined to speak with 12 News, managed to crawl into the club’s kitchen area after being shot.

Though Oullette shot at least two people, documents reveal he spared others inside the club at the time. Witness statements say Oullette told the bartender and a club member both, “you are my friend, I’m not going to hurt you,” and to get out of the club.

One club member told police that’s when he ran across the street to Patriot Wine & Spirits to call 911.

A short time later, the affidavit states police found Oullette outside his apartment on Water Street, where a shootout with Bristol Police ensued before Oullette took his own life.

Documents obtained by 12 News show police later searched Oullette’s apartment and car. While nothing was seized from the car, police say they found multiple types of guns, rounds of various ammunition, a hunting vest and pills prescribed to Oullette inside his apartment.

Tuesday night, the town council is holding a show cause hearing for the club, with documents noting town councilors would be reviewing its liquor license.

The club’s officers were asked to appear to show why the liquor license “should not be revoked.”

Attorney Kevin Bristow, who is representing the club in the license hearing, told 12 News ahead of Tuesday night’s hearing “from the perspective of club members, this was unforeseeable.”