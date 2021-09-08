Warren community, first responders to pay respects to fallen asst. fire chief

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A wake is being held Wednesday night in Warren for Assistant Fire Chief Brian Remy, who was killed in a shooting last week.

Organizers say they are expecting a huge turnout at Smith Funeral and Memorial Services as family, friends, first responders, and community members gather to say goodbye.

Remy, 66, had been a member of the town’s volunteer fire department for more than 40 years.

Authorities are urging people traveling through town on Wednesday and Thursday to be patient since they’re expecting a large crowd to come and pay their respects, including first responders from around New England.

The wake will be held from 4–8 p.m. Warren Fire Chief James Sousa said firefighters will be meeting and walking there together at 6:30 p.m.

According to Sousa, Remy touched the lives of many through his work at the department as well as his plumbing business. He said it’s humbling and helps with the healing process to see the outpouring of support.

“You always hear, ‘the brotherhood, sisterhood of firefighters, police officers,’ and it truly is,” Sousa said. “Having support from the residents and the local businesses helps us get through a very difficult time.”

“As in the past, I expect hundreds of firefighters, if not more, showing up to this event to stand and walk alongside the citizens of Warren to show their respect for a great man who has done so much for this community,” he continued.

After the wake, a procession of first responders known as an “Angel Ride” will travel through town. Sousa said that’s a time for the public to come out and pay their respects to Remy.

A procession will be held ahead of Remy’s funeral at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Bay Church.

“Brian was well known to everyone in Warren and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need,” Father Joe Upton recalled. “Whether in his professional life, his service as assistant fire chief or as sewer commissioner, or in countless other ways, he always proved himself a man for others.”

“We will mourn his passing tomorrow, entrust him to the mercy of God, and gather around those who loved and knew him best to support them and, together with them, honor Brian’s memory,” Upton added.