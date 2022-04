WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A malfunctioning heat lamp is to blame for a barn fire that killed dozens of farm animals in Warren, according to Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the heat lamp was being used to keep baby chicks inside the Barton Avenue barn warm.

The barn owners previously told 12 News that six cows and roughly 100 ducks and chickens were killed in the fire.