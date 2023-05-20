BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — MADD Rhode Island held its annual “Walk like MADD” event at Colt State Park in Bristol Saturday morning.

The walk started at 9:30 a.m., and was held in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi and other victims of impaired driving across the state.

In 2003, Andreozzi was 12-years-old when she was hit by a drunk driver, leaving her with a severe brain injury.

She died last November, at the age of 31.

So far, the event has raised over $11,000. to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving in Rhode Island.

If you would like to donate to MADD Rhode Island, you can click here.