NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested and charged with breaking into multiple businesses in Newport.

Dennis Tasker, 51, was caught on camera wandering through Breakwater Surf Co. on Thames Street, according to Newport police.

Owner Alex Chiera tells 12 News the suspect broke in overnight, got into the register and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect also stole a few hundred dollars’ worth of clothing and other items, according to Chiera.

Additionally, Tasker is accused of breaking into Micki’s Laundromat on Bellevue Avenue.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of vandalism, two counts of attempted breaking and entering, two counts of larceny over $1,500, two counts of larceny under $1,500, one count of driving without consent of owner, and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Newport police say they’re investigating several breaking and entering reports that occurred in the city over the past week.