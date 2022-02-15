PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Everyone loves to have a little fun in the snow, including police officers.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth police posted a video of Officer Stewart taking a quick break to go sledding with some children.

Chelsea Creekmuir said she and a friend took their kids to Kings Grant Fellowship Church after school on Monday.

“We were watching our kids and the police officer stopped, got out of her vehicle, and asked if it was OK if she borrowed a sled,” Creekmuir recalled. “My daughter was very excited.”

Stewart went on a few runs and raced the kids down the hill before resuming her shift.