BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for more information regarding a man who broke into a home in Barrington late last month.

A camera inside of the residence recorded the suspect entering the home on the first floor and almost immediately going upstairs.

Once the house alarm sounds, the man can be seen running back down the stairs with a trash bag and slipping down the last few steps before leaving.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call (401) 437-3933 to leave an anonymous tip.