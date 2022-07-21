NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — One famed singer best known for founding an influential Folk Festival in Rhode Island will now have his face on a United States Postal Service (USPS) stamp.

The USPS is holding a first-day-of-issue ceremony Thursday in Newport to reveal a stamp featuring Pete Seeger as part of its “Music Icon” series.

His son, Dan, will be among those attending the 8 p.m. event at the Janes Pickens Theater.

The stamp features a color-tinted, black-and-white photo of Seeger singing and playing his iconic banjo.

Seeger celebrated the unifying power of singing together and promoting the role traditional music played in addressing social and political causes. He is best known for his songs “If I Had a Hammer” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

During his long career, he became a folk hero to many generations. He even helped establish the Newport Folk Festival, which has since become a major cultural event in the state.

This year’s festival begins Friday, with the line-up including acts like Brandi Charlie and “The Roots.”

Seeger died in 2014 at the age of 94.