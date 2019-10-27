USCG now looking for second man, dog, on missing sailboat

BOSTON (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard says they are now looking for a second person and a dog who are missing since they left Jamestown earlier this week.

Officials now say Joshua Kane Cairone and Louiś, the Frenchie, were also on the boat with Ryan Hollis and have not been seen since Wednesday.

They are sailing in a 43-foot Benneteau named “Carol K” and headed to Norfolk, VIrginia.

The Coast Guard says urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted and air crews are up searching for the sailboat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

