USCG highlights importance of ‘float plans’ after missing boaters found safe

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — When two boaters were reported missing last Friday, the United States Coast Guard search teams sprung into action.

Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kame Cairone and French bulldog Louis-the-buoy set sail from Portsmouth Wednesday and were heading toward Virginia. The trio did not arrive to their destination on time, leading Hollis’ girlfriend to report him missing to the Coast Guard.

Thankfully, the two men and dog were found safe Monday afternoon roughly 100 nautical miles offshore in Cape Henry. The boaters had no idea they were being searched for.

Now that the men have been found, the Coast Guard is reminding all boaters to take the proper precautions before setting sail to prevent unnecessary searches.

Coast Guard Petty Officer April Shaw said all boaters are advised to file a float plan with a designated person on shore who can notify the Coast Guard if the boaters don’t check in at appointed times.

A float plan form is available in paper form or by PDF from the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Coast Guard Boating Safety agencies. The form can also be filed through the Coast Guard’s smartphone app.

The form asks for details on the vessel itself, who’s on board, where the vessel is heading and if there is equipment on board to help the boaters seek assistance or survive harsh conditions at sea.

“We can pull up the plan, start our search from there through the app, you can alert through the app and let us know you’re having an emergency,” Shaw explained.

The Coast Guard tells Eyewitness News Hollis and Kane Cairone did file a float plan before taking off – which is how Hollis’ girlfriend knew they were overdue to arrive in Virginia.

Shaw said it is also important to have safety equipment and communication devices on board before setting sail.