NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona is set to speak with education leaders around New England Monday morning in Newport.

Cardona is scheduled to join Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, along with education and business leaders, at the annual New England Education Chiefs meeting.

They plan to discuss how to build strong pathways and accelerate learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Dan McKee was also expected to attend until he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Sunday, Cardona spoke on Face The Nation about how he hopes to see money from the American Rescue Plan put into place amid a teacher shortage.

“So let’s use the American Rescue Plan dollars to bring back retired teachers, to work with universities to make sure that our student teachers are starting a little bit earlier into their profession, using the dollars that were put forward by the federal government,” he said. “We think it’s important that our students get more this year, not less.”

Cardona added in addition to offering teachers competitive salaries, educators need to be offered support and working conditions where they feel connected to the community.”

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.