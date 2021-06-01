URI student dies following assault at Newport house party

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The man who was critically injured during an assault in Newport last weekend has died, according to Newport Police Lt. April Amaral.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at a home on Thames Street.

Maximus Julian, 22, of Little Compton, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, according to Amaral.

Amaral said the felony assault stemmed from an altercation during a house party. The Thames Street home where the incident took place is listed online as a high-end vacation rental.

A second person was also injured in the assault, Amaral said, but he has since been treated and released.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Julian’s family pay for his funeral expenses.

Julian’s family tells 12 News he was finishing up his last semester as a student at the University of Rhode Island, where he studied business.

“Max was a shining light in the world, and will forever be remembered as being full of generosity, life and love,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Amaral said the assault was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

“The Newport Police Department is actively working on this case so the victim’s family can have closure to such a tragic and unnecessary incident,” she said in a statement.

She did not confirm whether they had anyone in custody, or if they’ve identified any suspects, but said they will release more information when warrants are drawn.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Lavallee by calling (401) 845-5763 or emailing jlavallee@cityofnewport.com.