Uber driver charged with DUI while bringing Tiverton couple home out on bail

East Bay

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Uber driver who was pulled over and charged with DUI while bringing a Tiverton couple home on New Year’s Day has posted bail.

Carlos Cordova, 41, of Warwick, faced a judge Thursday. Cordova was pulled over early Saturday morning as he was driving the couple home from Middletown.

Police said Cordova’s BAC when he was pulled over was .228, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Cordova has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor and refusal to submit a chemical test, among other traffic violations.

He pleaded not guilty in Newport District Court Thursday, where a judge granted him $1,000 bail with surety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber called the incident “extremely concerning” and said Cordova no longer works for the ride-share company.

Cordova’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20.

