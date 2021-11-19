Two-car crash sends one car into a building

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Bristol are currently investigating a two-car crash that sent a car into a building Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Intersection of Hope and State Streets. One car was sent into a building with a business on the first floor and residential property on the second.

A passenger in the vehicle that hit the building was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

At this time it is not clear if anybody else involved was injured or if any charges will be filed.