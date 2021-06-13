Off-duty Warren police officer arrested for DUI

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren police say an off-duty member of their department was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with DUI.

Investigators say Patrolman Adam Floor was driving his personal truck north on Metacom Avenue when he went off the road, hit a utility pole, then struck a porch to a house before coming to a stop.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Floor was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

He pre-arraigned at the Warren Police Department by a Justice of the Peace and was released on personal recognizance.

He is scheduled for a full arraignment next month.