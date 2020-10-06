Trick-or-treat scavenger hunt to take place at a The Breakers in Newport

The Breakers at dusk (courtesy of the Preservation Society of Newport County).

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Halloween trick-or-treat scavenger hunt is coming to The Breakers mansion in Newport this fall.

On Oct. 30, the Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting everyone to walk through the mansion in costume and search for Halloween-themed items.

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages two and older, even if their costume includes a mask.

The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with two timed entries at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased on the Newport Mansions’ website.