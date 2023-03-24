NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of an ongoing reconfiguration project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will soon open a new intersection near the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge.

RIDOT said the new traffic pattern will reconnect J.T. Connell Highway starting the night of Thursday, March 30.

Courtesy of RIDOT

Following the change, drivers heading northbound on J.T. Connell Highway will be able to go straight through the intersection to reach the roundabout toward Middletown. Drivers can still turn right to get onto the bridge, according to RIDOT.

Those traveling southbound will be able to go straight through the intersection toward downtown Newport. Traffic on Admiral Kalbfus Road must still to go south on Halsey Boulevard to access the bridge.

RIDOT said the next phase of the project will begin in mid-April, when they open a new on-ramp to the bridge from J.T. Connell Highway from both northbound and southbound, which will eliminate the need for a traffic light.