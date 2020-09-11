Tractor-trailer crash backs up traffic on Verrazzano Bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) are working to remove a tractor-trailer from the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge after it crashed into a temporary water barrier Friday afternoon, the agency said.

RITBA said the crash occurred on the westbound side of the bridge and brought traffic to an abrupt halt.

The agency said westbound traffic on the bridge has been reduced to one lane beginning at the Newport Bridge toll plaza.

RITBA said no one was injured and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

