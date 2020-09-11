Tractor-trailer crash backs up traffic on Verrazzano Bridge

The new Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridge can now been seen after the old Jamestown Bridge was demolished during a controlled detonation, Tuesday, April 18, 2006, in North Kingstown, R.I.. The old Jamestown Bridge, built in 1940, crossed Narragansett Bay, connecting North Kingstown and Jamestown. The steel center span of 1100 feet was dropped 135 feet into the […]

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) are working to remove a tractor-trailer from the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge after it crashed into a temporary water barrier Friday afternoon, the agency said.

RITBA said the crash occurred on the westbound side of the bridge and brought traffic to an abrupt halt.

#JVBridge Accident Update: Westbound traffic on the Jamestown Bridge will be reduced to one lane and traffic resumes westbound at the Newport Bridge Toll Plaza. pic.twitter.com/EaPAVvyLZ4 — RITBA (@RIEZPASS) September 11, 2020

The agency said westbound traffic on the bridge has been reduced to one lane beginning at the Newport Bridge toll plaza.

RITBA said no one was injured and the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.